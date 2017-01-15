Carson shop explores art of music | NevadaAppeal.com

Do you feel the rhythm?

Do you tap your feet?

Do you like to sing along?

Can you keep a beat?

“Music Lessons Unlimited”

Mike and Linda will teach you how.

Whether it’s voice lessons

Drums, piano or guitar.

You can tell it’s their passion

With instruments all about.

Each room personifies music

You can tell without a doubt.

The yellow house on Roop Street

It really is quite warm.

Step inside and check it out

You will be musically charmed.

They really teach all ages

From 3 to 72

Where are you in that spectrum?

They will teach you too.

I always have loved music

Since I was quite young

Always singing and piano in our house.

It really was such fun.

Whether it’s jazz or rock and roll

Country western or the blues

You can learn to play an instrument and sing along

You will be happy too!

Jenny Schnabel is a graduate of Arizona State University with a bachelor of fine arts degree. She also exhibits at the Brewery Arts Center. She welcomes poem ideas at carsoncitypoet@gmail.com. Music Lessons Unlimited is at 405 N. Roop St., Carson City, NV 89701. Appointments are necessary; call 775-443-7019.