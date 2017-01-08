Cheers & Kudos: Appreciation for those who help families in need | NevadaAppeal.com

I need to say a big thank you to the Carson City Fire Department, Carson City Sheriff’s Office and Al Seeliger Elementary School for providing my children with a Christmas.

With their generosity and kindness my children got to experience what love and heroism is about. They picked up my children from school and took them shopping for Christmas, something that I was struggling to manage on my own.

I am a single mother of three and I am in school to get a career. Our life these past years has been a real struggle. These men and women who help with families like mine need to know they are wonderful, beautiful people and their kindness is recognized!

Thank you again to all who help families in need!

Sarah Johnson

Carson City