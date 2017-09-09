Cheers & Kudos: Car show benefits Friends of Nevada State Railroad Museum

Sunday, Sept. 3, was a historical day. The success of the Friendship Day Car Show held each May has helped the community — a check for $1,000 has been give to the Friends of the Nevada State Railroad Museum.

A big thank you goes out to Bill and Dorine Ramsden for hosting the event for the last 10 years and the donation was made in memory of Dorine Ramsden who passed away in July.

Also a big thank you to all who have attended the Friendship Day Car Show to make it the success it is.

The sponsoring clubs of Friendship Day gave a check to the Friends of the Nevada State Railroad Museum is support of the money and effort the "Friends" put cleaning up and into making repairs to the museum caused by the flooding last winter.

Al Abrahamson

Carson City