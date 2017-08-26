Cheers & Kudos: CASI thanks those who supported Woofs, Wine and Whiskers

On Saturday, Aug. 19, CASI hosted our annual Woofs, Wine and Whiskers, and we would like to thank the wonderful businesses and individuals who donated their products, time and skills to help CASI put on another great event.

Carson Animal Services Initiative (CASI) is dedicated to helping equip the new animal shelter and supporting programs that reduce animal suffering. In May we launched our CASI Critter Fixer, a low cost spay/neuter voucher program for qualifying applicants, and in June we completed the CASI play yard at the shelter to allow the dogs currently in the shelter to have a safe place to run and be out of their kennels. Even though the new shelter is built, CASI continues to assist animals in our community. Whether through keeping the focus on shelter needs and our spay/neuter program or teaming with established programs to reach more animals in need, CASI is committed to helping our furry friends. But without the support of our community members and businesses, this would be an extremely difficult task, so a heartfelt thank you to the following folks for helping CASI host another awesome party.

To Mary, Jason, Buddy and Nick of Prey for Son, thank you for the awesome music! Patrick Nelson and Casino Fandango, wow the food was incredible and beautifully presented. Thank you, Breakthru Beverage, for the inspirational and delicious donation of Chateau La Paws. Capital Beverages, thank you for the assortment of beer and hard cider! To Adele's and CTSPCA, thank you for the cabernet! And of course, there is no better Master of Ceremonies than Sheriff Kenny Furlong.

We'd like to thank the following donors who made our live and silent auctions so successful:

7up Guest Ranch, Alpine Chamber of Commerce, American Ready Mix, Artsy Fartsy, Benson's Feed and Tack, Bill and Karen Hartman, Brewery Arts Center, Carson City Visitors Bureau, Carson Fly Fishing Club, Carson Hot Springs, Carson Tahoe Jewelers, Cecile and David Critchfield, Chris Martinovich, Clean Cut Barber Shop, Custom Metal Graphics, Dr. Dawn Gleason, Eagle Valley Golf Course, Ed Murray, El Charro Avita, Empire Ranch Golf Course, Gene Hattori, Gold Dust West, Harrah's Lake Tahoe, Ilona Strull, Karen Rainey, Kathleen Stemler and Kathleen's Art Creations, Latcham Vineyards, Linda Marrone and the Carson City Farmer's Market, Linda Neilson, Linda Ritter and Pinyon Pottery, Lisa Stocke-Koop and NYR, Loren Anderson, Lori Bagwell, Louise Noel, Lynn Berggren and Desert Sage Farms, Nevada State Museum, Nevada State RR Museum, Patagonia, Pawsitive Image, Purple Avocado, San Jose Coin Shop, Sandi Conway, Sassafras, Susan Martinovich, Tedi Burger and Carson Lanes Family Fun Center, The Gift Box, Toiyabe Golf Club, Touched by Angels Gift Shop, and V&T RR.

A big thank you to Blair Keller, Johne Macdonald, and the staff at the Governor's Mansion Nevada Room for all of your help. You were such a pleasure to work with! We'd also like to thank Sierra Canopy Rentals for the use of nice dishes and silverware and Alsco for the use of linen napkins. Finally, to the CASI volunteers who give so much of their time, money and energy to ensure that fundraisers like the Woofs, Wine and Whiskers are enjoyable for everyone…I can't think of a more dedicated group of people consistently coming together to help our community's animals. You are truly a gift.

Recommended Stories For You

Lisa Schuette

CASI