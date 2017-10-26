Cheers & Kudos: Gratitude paid to Stroke to Help supporters

Soroptimist International of Carson City wishes to thank all the sponsors, donors and each and every one of the 51 loyal members of our community who played in the tournament making it the success it was. Their generosity helped raise the money needed to provide free mammograms to the underserved women in our community, Christmas gifts for foster children and homebound seniors, school backpacks, scholarships, and much more for the next year.

A particular thanks to our generous community-minded corporate sponsors — Carson Tahoe Health, Tahoe Carson Radiology and Greater Nevada Credit Union — and to our luncheon sponsor Allison MacKenzie Law Firm, and the hole-in-one sponsor Dick Campagni's Automotive Group.

Thanks go to CGI, Inc.; Atkins House of Carpets; Richard and Loretta Roche; Vidler Water Co.; Marilyn Lewis-State Farm Insurance; Toiyabe Golf Club; United Federal Credit Union; Schreiber Family; Silver Oak Golf Club; Lila Brown; KBCA, LLC; Gary and Joan Andreas; AATIS, Inc.; Sunridge Golf Club; Dayton Valley Golf Club; Mary Luster; Kohl's; Historic Fourth Ward School; Sign Pro; Katrina Van Patten; Charlene and Ross Spinner; U.S. Bank; John Anderson Construction; Handelin Law, LLC.

Without the generous help of all of the above, these programs would not be possible. We look forward to seeing everyone again next year for the 17th Annual Stroke to Help Golf Tournament.

Sincerely,

Dixie Busch and Mary Luster

Fundraising Committee Co-Chairs