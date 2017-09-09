Cheers & Kudos: Hats off to East Fork Fire Department

I had an occasion of late to need the help of professionals to move a very ill friend in our community. I made a call to one of Genoa's volunteer fireman and then to East Fork Fire Department.

I spoke to Captain Terry Taylor and he took over. I followed his instructions and the next day within a little over half an hour of calling, our neighbor and friend was safely in his new location.

The volunteers and paramedics showed such compassion and knowledge in all phases of this endeavor that I just want the people of Carson Valley to know how lucky we are to have people like these working for us.

My many thanks, guys. You were great.

Bettie Kanelos

Gardnerville