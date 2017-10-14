 Cheers & Kudos: Mystery man donates equipment to CHS band students | NevadaAppeal.com

Cheers & Kudos: Mystery man donates equipment to CHS band students

On behalf of the Blue Thunder Band, I would like to thank the mystery man in the white Chevy pick-up. At approximately 11:15 a.m. on Friday, there were more than 10 pristine used instruments and countless brass mouthpieces donated to the CHS Band Department.

I wish I knew who you are in order to properly thank you!

Thank you!

Bill Zabelsky

CHS Band Director

