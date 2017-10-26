Cheers & Kudos: Organizers of Vanishing White Matter benefit event thank supporters

Thank you to all who supported the Vanishing White Matter fundraiser.

Thank you, Silver Hills Church, for sponsoring this event, for your donations and continued support.

Thank you to all personal donations — each one of you made a huge difference and we are very thankful for you.

Thank you, Van Gogh and Wine, Chili's, The Fox Brewpub, Mom & Pop's Diner, Carson City Florist, Rendering Art, Carson City Art Gallery, Dutch Bros. Coffee, Scoups, Neal's Yard Remedies, Comma Coffee, Portia Lynn Photography, A Finer Image Salon, Red's Old 395 Grill, Q's BBQ, Platinum Salon, Olive Garden, Hand Jive, Starbucks, L.A. Bakery, Flat Earth Pizza, Champagne Beauty Bar Salon, Carson Hot Springs, Bella Salon and Spa, Living the Good Life, Sassafras Eclectic Food Joint, Adele's, Glen Eagles, Shoe Tree Brewing Co., Thai Basil, Rum Jungle Buffet, Duke's Steakhouse, Kelly-Moore Paints.

Thank you to the community for all of your love and support. We raised $3,450 to help find a cure for Vanishing White Matter disease!

Carson City is such a great little community.

Thank you,

Megan Garcia and family

Carson City