Cheers & Kudos: Smart planning made Carson City Off-Road a success | NevadaAppeal.com

I wanted to give a big "thumbs up" to Kurt Meyer, who managed the Carson City Off-Road event, Joel Dunn and Kyle Horvath from the Carson City Visitors Bureau, Justin Tiearney from Public Works Street Division and his amazing crew along with the sheriff deputies, volunteers and, last but not least, Muscle Powered.

Everyone took all the negatives and positives from the first year, formed a plan and executed that plan to make an outstanding event.

Being in close proximity to the race on Saturday, I saw firsthand how smoothly everything went compared to last year. Of course parking is always going to be a problem when you have that many people downtown, but not one we all can't deal with one Saturday a year. It takes everyone working together to make an event like this successful, and you all did a great job, so kudos.

Linda Marrone

Manager of 3rd & Curry St. Farmers Market