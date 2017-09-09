Cheers & Kudos: Supporters of CREST program thanked

This August, students participating in Western Nevada College's CREST summer camp program were tasked with doing an informational interview with an expert in their chosen career. We were overwhelmed with the kind response we received from so many on such short notice.

A deeply heartfelt thank you for the generous time and wisdom shared by Chef Tommy at The Union restaurant, Jeffery of Artsy Fartsy Art Gallery and artist Pam Black, Teri Vance, Christeen Allara, Tammy Navarro, Kelsey Fagundes, Jessica Ricard of Ormsby Post Acute Rehab, WNC Automotive Mechanics instructor Jason Sphor, and Carson City Supervisor Lori Bagwell for supporting our students' success!

Dr. Jennifer Verive

Western Nevada College psychology instructor