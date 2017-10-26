Cheers & Kudos: Supporters of Jog-a-Thon thanked

On behalf of the Bordewich Bray Elementary School staff, we would like to give a special thank you to all the students, parents, and other friends who recently supported our Jog-a-Thon.

The generosity of our community helps us to support and enhance our students' education through various enrichment activities throughout the year.

We would also like to thank the parents who helped with our event. We would also like to thank the following businesses: Dutch Bros. Coffee, Red's Old 395 Grill and A&L Curb LLC for their donation of prizes.

Lastly, we would also like to thank Blair, John and their staff at the Governor's Mansion for hosting the luncheon which was prepared by A Catered Affaire.

Sincerely,

Linda Hurzel

Recommended Stories For You

Jog-a-Thon chairperson