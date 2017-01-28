 Cheers & Kudos: Thank you to commodity food distribution staff | NevadaAppeal.com

Cheers & Kudos: Thank you to commodity food distribution staff

Please relay much thanks to all those involved with the food pantry at the Community Center!

The groceries are much appreciated. The politeness and courtesy and genuine concern are really appreciated.

I am 76 years old and have a granddaughter living with me. We could not subsist without FISH and the community and the NROTC and National Guard.

Thank you all!

Rosco

Carson City