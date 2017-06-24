Cheers & Kudos: Thank you to supporters of ‘Fotos With Father’ | NevadaAppeal.com

On behalf of the Carson Mall and The Carrington Company, I want to thank Sportsman's Warehouse and Jason Sease for their assistance and generosity for the "Fotos With Father" event on June 16.

The Sportsman's Warehouse not only supplied a great outdoor backdrop for the photos, but also provided gift certificates for the Sweepstakes prize.

Also, thanks to Laura Main of Storytime Photography who was professional and welcomed each family as special guests.

Maxine Nietz

Carson City