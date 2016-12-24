Cheers & Kudos: Thanks for supporting Friends To All Santa visits | NevadaAppeal.com

Special thanks to our amazing volunteers and supporters of Friends To All Santa Visits.

Twelve teams visited over 150 people on Dec. 17 bringing joy and gifts from Santa and his helpers! “Touching Hearts with a Visit” is the mission of Friends To All which celebrates 17 years of holiday visits to seniors in Carson City.

The group visits seniors who might otherwise be alone during the holiday season. The team provides recipients with a warm holiday visit, gifts, and a photo with Santa that is sent to them the week after the visit.

Special thanks to all of the wonderful sponsors and donors who made our visits this year possible. The support of the community is what makes this program a success.

Gwen Pradere

Carson City