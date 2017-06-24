Cheers & Kudos: Thanks to organizers of Carson City Off-Road | NevadaAppeal.com

The Epic Rides Carson City Off-Road mountain bike event was and is a great success for our city. It takes all of us to make it work.

Our church is located along the race course. We want to commend and thank City Manager Nick Marano, Transportation Manager Patrick Pittenger, race director Kurt Meyer, the city workers and everyone who helped make it possible for this event to happen and for people to be able to get to and from worship on Sunday.

This kind of cooperation is what makes Carson City a place people love and will want to return to. We are very grateful for the consideration extended to the parking needs of our congregation.

And we are very proud of our member, 11-year-old Robert Berger, who completed the 15-mile event Friday for his first race. He finished the last few miles undaunted by a flat tire. Way to go, 'Bert!

Faithfully,

Bruce Kochsmeier

Pastor of First Presbyterian Church