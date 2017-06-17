Cheers & Kudos: Thanks to supporters of Memorial Day barbecue | NevadaAppeal.com

Cheers & Kudos: Thanks to supporters of Memorial Day barbecue
June 17, 2017
I want to thank everyone from the entertainers, the cook and all who came to our 10th annual Memorial Day BBQ. A great time was had and we appreciate our veterans who were there as we honor them always and especially on Memorial Day.
Gene Munnings
Carson City
