Cheers & Kudos: Thanks to supporters of Memorial Day barbecue | NevadaAppeal.com

Cheers & Kudos: Thanks to supporters of Memorial Day barbecue

I want to thank everyone from the entertainers, the cook and all who came to our 10th annual Memorial Day BBQ. A great time was had and we appreciate our veterans who were there as we honor them always and especially on Memorial Day.

Gene Munnings

Carson City