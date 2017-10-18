Dennis Cassinelli: Visit the Nevada State Railroad Museum

Being a member of the Nevada State Museum and having been a volunteer tour guide there, I want to encourage Carson City visitors to visit the Nevada State Railroad Museum. Fall is an ideal time to see this wonderful attraction due to the pleasant weather and the opportunity to participate in attending some of the special events held there during October.

The third annual Harvest Train is coming to the Nevada State Railroad Museum, Carson City. Harvest Train will occur Oct. 21-22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Along with steam train rides headed by V&T Locomotive No. 25, there will be a pumpkin patch, craft vendors and food trucks. Special event all-inclusive pricing includes unlimited steam train rides and museum admission: Adults 18 years old and over: $15; museum members: $10; children 4 to 17 years old: $5; children 3 years old and under: free. Regular museum pricing will also be available. Wristbands can be purchased the day of the event. No need to purchase in advance.

In addition to the opportunity to ride on a restored steam train, be sure to go inside to see the beautifully restored locomotives and other rolling stock on display at the museum. Railroading has been a part of Nevada history since 1869 when the Central Pacific Railroad was constructed across Northern Nevada and the Virginia and Truckee Railroad was constructed to serve the Comstock area. Thanks to many of the old locomotives being used in the days when Hollywood movies and TV shows were being filmed, many of this equipment has survived and been restored.

Some of the restored items include the beautiful "Inyo," a restored Baldwin steam locomotive built in 1875. This engine is still operational and is steamed up each year to celebrate Independence Day. It's one of the oldest steam locomotives still operational. The steam locomotive "Glenbrook" became operational in 2015 after many years of restoration work. This historic engine had sat in front of the Nevada State Museum on Carson Street alongside the Mint building for many years before restoration. The McKeen Motor Car had been converted to a diner on South Carson Street many years ago and has also been beautifully restored. This unique and massive locomotive you must see to believe.

Other features of the museum are the manually operated turntable and the Railroad Station from Wabuska. You may just get an opportunity to try your hand using the hand car along a section of the track. Volunteers and professional craftsman have done a remarkable job of restoring the priceless artifacts on display at the museum for all people to see and enjoy. The Railroad Museum is located at 2180 S. Carson St., in Carson City. It's open Thursday through Monday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

This article is by Dayton author and historian Dennis Cassinelli, who can be contacted at cassinelli-books@charter.net or on his blog at denniscassinelli.com. All Dennis' books sold through this publication will be at a 50 percent discount to reduce inventory and Dennis will pay the postage. These will no longer be available from Amazon.