Faith & Insight: Hold on, rise and soar

Author John Neal wrote, "A certain amount of opposition is a great help to a man. Kites rise against, not with the wind."

Life is full of examples of people who rise in the face of contrary winds and soar. Their stories are inspirational.

Not everyone rises above their circumstances. Some on rocky soil and shallow root fall away in the face of trouble or persecution. Like houses built upon shifting sand, some collapse under the onslaught of life's storms.

All will experience the storms of life. Rain falls upon the just and the unjust.

Jesus told his apostles, "In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world."

He's instructing them to put their trust in him and he will see them through life's storms.

Listen to the Lord. Put his words into practice and build a life that's secure upon the Rock. Take hold of the Overcomer and rise against the wind … soar!

"Consider it pure joy, my brothers and sisters, whenever you face trials of many kinds, because you know that the testing of your faith produces perseverance. Let perseverance finish its work so that you may be mature and complete, not lacking anything."­— James

Yes, Christians, consider even trials a source of joy, in that through them God continues to work all things together for your good. He who began a good work in you will complete it "mature, complete, not lacking anything."

Hold onto him as he transforms you into his image. Hold on! Rise! Soar!

Ken Haskins is pastor of First Christian Church in Carson City.