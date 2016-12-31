Here’s to a happy, healthy 2017 | NevadaAppeal.com

Here we are on New Year’s Day

The old year’s past

It’s gone away.

“Auld Lang Syne”

We sang last night

The whole world celebrated

A New Year’s Eve sight.

The revelers counted 3, 2, 1

Kiss your sweetheart

Oh, what fun!

How did the old year

Go by so fast?

Keep the good memories

Make them last.

Now, what will you do in the coming year?

Make new resolutions

Be of good cheer.

You can make a difference.

Make a new start.

Put aside what you don’t need.

Speak straight from your heart.

I asked for a message

Soft and sweet

Some rule of thumb

To guide my feet.

I paused:

He answered soft and low

You must seek his will

His will, you will know.

Happy New Year to all!

My best to you.

I hope to continue to share

My best poetry with you!

Jenny Schnabel is a graduate of Arizona State University with a bachelor of fine arts degree. She also exhibits at the Brewery Arts Center. She welcomes poem ideas at carsoncitypoet@gmail.com.