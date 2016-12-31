Here’s to a happy, healthy 2017 | NevadaAppeal.com

Here’s to a happy, healthy 2017
December 31, 2016
Here we are on New Year’s Day
The old year’s past
It’s gone away.
“Auld Lang Syne”
We sang last night
The whole world celebrated
A New Year’s Eve sight.
The revelers counted 3, 2, 1
Kiss your sweetheart
Oh, what fun!
How did the old year
Go by so fast?
Keep the good memories
Make them last.
Now, what will you do in the coming year?
Make new resolutions
Be of good cheer.
You can make a difference.
Make a new start.
Put aside what you don’t need.
Speak straight from your heart.
I asked for a message
Soft and sweet
Some rule of thumb
To guide my feet.
I paused:
He answered soft and low
You must seek his will
His will, you will know.
Happy New Year to all!
My best to you.
I hope to continue to share
My best poetry with you!
Jenny Schnabel is a graduate of Arizona State University with a bachelor of fine arts degree. She also exhibits at the Brewery Arts Center. She welcomes poem ideas at carsoncitypoet@gmail.com.