Honoring those who kept us safe from flooding

The winter storms presented an ominous sign for western Nevada as early storms in December and January dumped record amounts of snow in the Sierra.

The National Weather Service in Reno, along with other federal and state agencies, began to issue warnings that the spring runoff could be disastrous. Rivers would flood, and the Lahontan Reservoir would exceed its capacity. During the first two months of 2017, hydrologists estimated the precipitation from the deepening snowpack could fill three Lahontan Reservoirs with billions of gallons of water.

Without action, flooding would put low-lying areas in peril. Hydrologists, the weather service and several other agencies predicted Fallon could face serious flooding.

That's when our community wheeled into action, became proactive and vowed Fallon and the surrounding county areas would not be flooded. What ensued was a vigorous flood mitigation effort that included cleaning out the Carson River, constructing an emergency weir on the V-line Canal, sending water into the desert south of the canal that would eventually wind its way to U.S. Highway 95 and then to Carson Lake, channeling water from Carson Lake to the Stillwater Refuge and Carson Sink and installing wider and better culverts under both U.S. Highways 50 and 95, and removing a section from the Bafford Lane bridge.

These measures paid dividends as the county escaped extensive flooding.

Both the city and county are honoring the successful flood mitigation efforts on Saturday during a public celebration. The "High Water 2017 Celebration" at Oats Park will recognize volunteers, community members, businesses and government agencies for their flood mitigation efforts that began to take shape during the winter. In addition to honoring those involved with the flood mitigation efforts, the event will be a day for our families beginning with free swimming at the swimming pool in the afternoon, park festivities featuring a bounce house, food and beverages special presentations made by Fallon Mayor Ken Tedford and County Commission Chairman Pete Olsen and an evening concert in the park with Blair Crimmins & The Hookers.

"Because of this, Commissioners Pete Olsen, Carl Erquiaga and Bus Scharmann, as well as Councilmembers James Richardson, Bob Erickson and Kelly Frost and I would like to show our gratitude by inviting the citizens of Fallon and Churchill County to this event recognizing the achievements of our unified community," Tedford said.

Both the city and county, along with numerous agencies, business and volunteers, have a right to be proud of the hard work and dedication that went into this flood mitigation efforts.

Our community also will reach out to the victims of the recent hurricanes by providing opportunities to attendees to donate to several foodbanks in the affected areas.

We encourage and invite our residents to attend Saturday's festivities and say thank you to your neighbors who gave so much time for making us all safe. This is the community spirit that makes Fallon and Churchill County special places to live.