January brings education focus to Chamber | NevadaAppeal.com

PROFESSIONAL EDUCATIONAL SERIES BEGINS 1/17

In 2017, the Chamber plans to focus on assisting professionals to reach the next rung on their professional ladder by providing a series of seven professional development workshops to be conducted by retired college professor Robert Ash.

Beginning Jan. 17 and every third Tuesday through July 2017, Robert Ash will bring his expertise as award-winning teacher, presenter, and training consultant to the Chamber meeting room between 2:30-4:30 p.m. for Chamber members and those non-members who want to advance in their career path.

Ash comes to us from Southern California where he taught for 44 years before making the right decision to relocate to Carson City to share his vast talents and knowledge with the business community.

The first workshop on Jan. 17 will focus on examining the use of Authority and Power. For a complete list of workshop topics, go to http://www.carsoncitychamber.com. Each session is $25 with a non-member price of $40 per session. Sign up for all sessions and the seventh session is free.

WELLS FARGO ECONOMIST BRINGS 2017 INTO FOCUS 1/24

We’ll be bringing in a top-notch economist courtesy of Wells Fargo who will give us invaluable insight into what to expect for 2017 and how to prepare for a successful year.

Wells Fargo Economist and Managing Director Mark Vitner will be flying in from Charlotte, NC to provide his valuable insight into economic trends for 2017. “Looking to the Future” will be held at the Gold Dust West at the Chamber’s popular Soup’s On! luncheon at 11 a.m. Jan. 24. Tickets are now on sale online at http://www.carsoncitychamber.com or by calling 882-1565 before Jan. 20. Vitner is author of Wells Fargo Monthly Economic Outlook Report and the Weekly Economic & Financial Commentary and has received many awards for his forecasting. Limited seating and public is invited. $20 pp includes lunch.

MAYOR TO HOLD STATE OF THE CITY ADDRESS 1/30

As a public service of the Chamber, Mayor Robert Crowell is partnering with the Chamber to present his annual State of the City address at the Carson City Community Center beginning at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30. Free. No reservation needed.