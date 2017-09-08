Jenny Schnabel: Mayor Bob Crowell asset to Carson City

Bob, Bob Crowell

You want to know more?

Born Nov. 28, 1945

In Tonopah.

It was Nevada

That he called his home

But then he went to Stanford

And started to roam.

The youngest of two brothers

What would he do?

There were lawyers in the family.

Bob, how about you, too?

He went off to Vietnam.

Where he served.

Came out of the Navy

As a captain in the reserves.

Bob met his wife, Susan,

On a blind date.

Over a Chinese dinner in San Francisco

It was 1968.

Together they have four children

Three boys and a girl,

And two granddaughters

Ashley and Lindsey

To share in their world.

He's into home improvement

When he has the time.

But he really likes to ski

When the powder's oh so fine.

Bob, he has a good spirit.

As our mayor

He's true blue.

And if you have a chance to meet

You would like him, too.

Jenny Schnabel is a graduate of Arizona State University with a bachelor of fine arts degree. She also exhibits at the Brewery Arts Center. She welcomes poem ideas at carsoncitypoet@gmail.com. Bob Crowell is mayor of Carson City. He can be reached at City Hall, 201 N. Carson St., Suite 2, 775-887-2100.