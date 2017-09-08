Jenny Schnabel: Mayor Bob Crowell asset to Carson City
September 8, 2017
Bob, Bob Crowell
You want to know more?
Born Nov. 28, 1945
In Tonopah.
It was Nevada
That he called his home
But then he went to Stanford
And started to roam.
The youngest of two brothers
What would he do?
There were lawyers in the family.
Bob, how about you, too?
He went off to Vietnam.
Where he served.
Came out of the Navy
As a captain in the reserves.
Bob met his wife, Susan,
On a blind date.
Over a Chinese dinner in San Francisco
It was 1968.
Together they have four children
Three boys and a girl,
And two granddaughters
Ashley and Lindsey
To share in their world.
He's into home improvement
When he has the time.
But he really likes to ski
When the powder's oh so fine.
Bob, he has a good spirit.
As our mayor
He's true blue.
And if you have a chance to meet
You would like him, too.
Jenny Schnabel is a graduate of Arizona State University with a bachelor of fine arts degree. She also exhibits at the Brewery Arts Center. She welcomes poem ideas at carsoncitypoet@gmail.com. Bob Crowell is mayor of Carson City. He can be reached at City Hall, 201 N. Carson St., Suite 2, 775-887-2100.