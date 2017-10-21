Joseph B. Allegretti: Nation of laws, not of men

Anyone who was serious about their secondary education attended a civics class. While there, it was taught (much to the dismay of many) ours is a nation of laws, not a nation of men.

It would seem many in the professional sports world didn't get the message. According to some of these figures the correct way to express disgust over their interpretation of the application of the law in some cases involving white authority over black males is to violate laws and rules of the organizations that employ them.

In reading the rules of conduct of the NFL and NBA as they relate to the playing of the National Anthem, the three letter organizations, their commissioners, and their players all got it wrong.

One leader got it right: President Donald J. Trump.

Specific rules pertaining to the National Anthem are found on pages A62-63 of the NFL rulebook (operations manual). It states: "The National Anthem must be played prior to every NFL game, and all players must be on the sidelines for the National Anthem. During the National Anthem, players on the field and bench area should stand at attention, face the flag, hold helmets in their left hand, and refrain from talking. The home team should ensure that the American Flag is in good condition.

It should be pointed out to players and coaches we continue to be judged by the public in this area of respect for the flag and our country. Failure to be on the field by the start of the National Anthem may result in discipline, such as fines, suspensions, and/or the forfeiture of draft choice(s) for violations of the above, including first offenses."

Page 59 of the NBA set of rules, under item "H" entitled "Player/team conduct and dress," sub-heading (2) two reads:

"Players, coaches and trainers are to stand and line up in a dignified posture along the sidelines or on the foul line during the playing of the National Anthem,"

Obviously, the NBA regs leave much to interpretation. But there's little left when it comes to dollars and sense.

Steph Curry was the spokesperson for Degree Deodorant on the MLB Network's nightly show "Quick Pitch." The show is one hour long and repeats throughout the night and early morning. His exposure was about 40 times a day. On September 26 Curry's commercial was replaced with another non-celebrity ad. One can only guess that MLB didn't approve of Curry's bashing of President Trump.

Degree didn't like it either. Curry was out and deservedly so.

The NFL has a history of issues with its players being arrested on charges of DUI, battery and spousal abuse. Their first priority should be to play by the rules and clean their own house.

My closing thought for these over-paid athletes is thus: Get down on both knees, late at night, and pray the people who make your fame possible don't all of a sudden decide to stay home.

In the meantime, I'm with Jim Bagwell. Take away the NFL's anti-trust umbrella. After all, we are a nation of laws!

Joseph B. Allegretti is a Carson City resident.