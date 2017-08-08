Lahontan Valley News Letters to the editor for Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017 | NevadaAppeal.com

A big thanks

I had the privilege of working as a police officer with Steve Ranson for some years when he was with the school district and have had the opportunity to work with him more at the LVN for the past six years and more. With his well-deserved retirement, we are losing a journalist, in Steve, who worked hard to present neutral, unbiased and accurate articles and information. From my perspective as sheriff, his accessibility and willingness to publish relevant community information and information about unplanned but important events was refreshing and made my job as a community servant much easier. I've heard that the media can either be your friend or your foe. I'm honored to be able to give a big "Thank You" to Mr. Steve Ranson, the award-winning and professional journalist…and my friend. Thank you, Steve!

Churchill County Sheriff Ben Trotter