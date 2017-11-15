Letter to the editor for Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017

Carson Middle School provides wonderful tribute

I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to the students and faculty of Carson Middle School for their tribute to all veterans. They should be proud of their efforts to honor and show appreciation to veterans past and present. The display of placards on their front lawn was most impressive, and reminded me of soldiers standing at attention in a group formation. The time and hard work of all involved was a wonderful show of gratitude to veterans and their service to our country. Well done, CMS.

George Dilger

Carson City