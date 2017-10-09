Letter to the editor for Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017

Las Vegas: Onward, up, above

Hurtful, negative thoughts and actions

Often ripple onward and out,

Producing waves of fear

As well as hate and doubt.

However, hate, as well as fear and doubt,

Recommended Stories For You

Cannot compete with acts of love.

Love ripples ever onward,

Never ending, up, above…

J. Paul Horgan

Read at the memorial service for the victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas at the First Presbyterian Church of Virginia City on Oct. 8.