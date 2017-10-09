Letter to the editor for Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017
Las Vegas: Onward, up, above
Hurtful, negative thoughts and actions
Often ripple onward and out,
Producing waves of fear
As well as hate and doubt.
However, hate, as well as fear and doubt,
Cannot compete with acts of love.
Love ripples ever onward,
Never ending, up, above…
J. Paul Horgan
Read at the memorial service for the victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas at the First Presbyterian Church of Virginia City on Oct. 8.