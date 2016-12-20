 Letters to Santa: Does Santa have invisible security cameras? | NevadaAppeal.com

Letters to Santa: Does Santa have invisible security cameras?

Editor’s note: Children in Northern Nevada appear to have been very good this year. We are sure Santa will take notice and make this Christmas as merry as possible for all the good little boys and girls. Also, we are pleased to report that Santa has received your letters and was very appreciative. He said he was still checking his list as the elves were busy preparing for the big day.