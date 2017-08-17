Letters to the editor for Friday, Aug. 18, 2017

Bravo to Popcorn Stand

Bravo to The Popcorn Stand" on Aug. 9. "Why aren't all 435 member of Congress a part of the Bipartisan Climate Solutions Caucus?" Charles asks.

Democrats can only join if a Republican is willing to join with them, and too many Republicans need the money from fossil fuel producers to win their next election.

They need to hear from us. Thank Congressman Amodei for joining the caucus, and tell the others to start working in a bipartisan way to reduce carbon emissions that are causing the warming of the ​planet​.

Citizens Climate Lobby is working on legislation that would put a fee on carbon emissions and give the money raised back to the people of this beautiful country.

Join us at citizensclimatelobby.org. We have a strong active group here in Carson with groups also in Reno, Tahoe and Las Vegas.

Midge Breeden

Carson City

Open letter to Mayor Bob Crowell

I would like to ask you, Mayor, what happened?

I saved your Nov. 27, 2016 article you wrote on page A14 in the Nevada Appeal newspaper. In it you state, "More taxes? I don't foresee any new taxes, although the Legislature will be looking at the way we assess properties."

All year in 2017 we have read in the paper that the city income due to a robust economy has increased and tax revenues has been greater than what was expected. Since the revenues have gone up, why can't the city live within its means and hold down its property taxes? Remember, the economy has not gone up for us retired citizens of this city. There was no Social Security raise in January for us.

If the tax revenue is so much greater then why do you need this extra money? You're just milking and draining us retired citizens into poverty. Funny if so much extra revenue money is running around City Hall, why haven't we seen you, or the Legislature, lower your salaries? But the first thing you do each year is pat yourselves on your shoulders and say, "See how good of a job we're doing."

And you ask, or basically demand, a raise while we retired folks in this city try to survive behind the eight ball.

Ronald Feldstein

Carson City