Letters to the editor for Friday, Dec. 30, 2016 | NevadaAppeal.com

Letters to the editor for Friday, Dec. 30, 2016
December 29, 2016
“Night Streets”
I took a walk to be in the sunlight
There was only darkness all around
I saw the shadows begging for mercy
From the voices that are never found
I capitulate to the night’s cryptic spell
A sullen attitude is the belief of the crowd
All the statues line up to beg for a coin
On the night streets where happiness is not allowed
Their eyes stopped looking to the future
They see through me because I’m not here
I’m a stranger to those that dominate the night
But their anonymity to the world is their fear
Some hostages are willing to break the chains
For the others their hope is to die
Too many of the latter will never see the sun
The former solves the mysteries of the lie
The children cry when the cold breaks their bones
Family time is spent standing in line
Free meals at a shelter where the beds are all full
Their lives are broken before the age of nine
I am helpless to erase my night street memory
I was a statistic without a name
Looking through the rain clouds at all the stars
Knowing that life is a dangerous game
The night streets have eyes that hold secrets
It breaks the soul when all is revealed
Some will walk through the door that is opened
Some will lay in their coffins and then it’s sealed
Grant H. Wass
Carson City