Letters to the editor for Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 | NevadaAppeal.com

Intelligence isn’t an issue; ignorance is

To Sue Morrow and Chuck Bonds,

There is a big difference between “smart” and intelligent. There are too many “smart” people who are poorly informed. Just look at questioning people on the street. They may have an acceptable IQ but are sorely ignorant.

Those that refuse to watch Fox News rank highest in that category. Try it solely for one month after a lifetime of skewed, distorted, omitted information form the mainstream media, and become better informed.

Elizabeth Kappler

Carson City