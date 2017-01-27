Letters to the editor for Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 | NevadaAppeal.com

Trump’s presidency may not last full term

I have a prediction about what will happen regarding President Trump’s election. I predict that within six months, President Trump will make a huge error by saying or tweeting something that will be an impeachable offense.

Lord knows he is good at generating enough rope to hang himself; it’s just a matter of time. Who will impeach him? The Republican Party of course, after all it controls the majority in both houses.

Then, just as the status quo Republican guard has always wanted, Vice President Pence will be POTUS.

Like it or not, I believe this will happen.

Willy Webb

Genoa