Letters to the editor for Friday, Oct. 6, 2017

NFL athletes exercise right to protest

I beg to disagree with Jim Powell.

In his letter published on Sunday, he claims the NFL is not going to adopt his policy mandating patriotic obedience toward our flag because its billionaire owners refuse to admit they made a mistake.

In the first place, billionaires don't regularly make mistakes. That's why they're billionaires. In the second, the issue can well be about free speech. The right to demur, which is all those players did in London and elsewhere, is one of the principal unifying facts which makes our country what it is.

If you and your golf partners choose to boycott the NFL, that is your right. You're welcome to it. I for one am happy to know that you still have that choice.

Michael Goldeen

Recommended Stories For You

Carson City