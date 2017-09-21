Letters to the editor for Friday, Sept. 22, 2017

Reciting the pledge is American

A response to the question posed by Bud Irving, "Is this pledge necessary?" in the Sept. 17 edition.

Dear Bud,

Thank you for your service to your country by virtue of your years in the military. Our Pledge of Allegiance is a testimony to the sacrifice you and others gave for freedom. It is also a prayer in an era when prayer is frowned upon.

A pledge is not an oath. Pledges are commonly renewed. I can think of many countries where the populace would salivate at the opportunity to recite such a pledge: China, North Korea, Cuba, Russia, just to name a few.

You should thank God that you are in a facility that cares for you and feeds you. Benevolence is American. So is the Pledge of Allegiance. Embrace it! Don't belittle it.

God bless America!

Joseph Allegretti

Carson City