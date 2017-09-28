Letters to the editor for Friday, Sept. 29, 2017: Lucky thanks Carson City

Lucky thanks community of Carson City

I would like to thank everyone and the community of Carson City for their support and the Nevada State Museum for the wonderful 65th birthday party on Wednesday. It was overwhelming and I will never forget this.

Glenn Lucky

Carson City

Actions of NFL invite boycott from fans

To all pro football fans:

Recommended Stories For You

In regards to last Sunday's NFL protest, I admit that the NFL owners, coaches and players have the right to do what they did during the National Anthem (freedom of speech), but the strength of the NFL comes from the fan base.

If we boycott all NFL games by not attending or watching the games on TV, who do you think will send a stronger message?

NFL will stand for No Fans Left.

Kerry Newcomb

Carson City