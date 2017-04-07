Letters to the Editor for Saturday, April 8, 2017 | NevadaAppeal.com

Letters to the Editor for Saturday, April 8, 2017
Ice rink should be moved to Vintage development
Shocking! The county commissioners just learned that the equipment used for the downtown ice rink is about two-thirds obsolete. (There has always been a problem concerning a permanent location).
I have one question: Why didn't these "gifted" leaders consider this problem while they were making a sweetheart deal for the developers of The Vintage?
This decision was as popular as the widening of Carson Street to accommodate less traffic.
A better deal could have been made (for our citizens) had a requirement been attached to The Vintage proposal that the park area include a functioning ice rink during winter months.
Try not to forget this ploy the next time you guys make a less-than-popular arrangement on behalf of a developer.
Joseph B. Allegretti
Carson City