Letters to the Editor for Saturday, April 8, 2017 | NevadaAppeal.com

Ice rink should be moved to Vintage development

Shocking! The county commissioners just learned that the equipment used for the downtown ice rink is about two-thirds obsolete. (There has always been a problem concerning a permanent location).

I have one question: Why didn't these "gifted" leaders consider this problem while they were making a sweetheart deal for the developers of The Vintage?

This decision was as popular as the widening of Carson Street to accommodate less traffic.

A better deal could have been made (for our citizens) had a requirement been attached to The Vintage proposal that the park area include a functioning ice rink during winter months.

Try not to forget this ploy the next time you guys make a less-than-popular arrangement on behalf of a developer.

Joseph B. Allegretti

Carson City