Letters to the Editor for Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017

Trump administration oozes green slime

The green slime that has been oozing from the Trump administration for more than 200 days creating an indelible stain on the Grand Old Party now threatens to seep into the very fabric of our democracy. This fetid soup of bigotry, hate, lies and vulgarity has brought the worst of the worst out of the shadows and given them the confidence to openly commit any outrage that suits them at the moment. We must excise this cancer from our society now or forever pay the price. Again I ask are there no members of the those currently in power willing to put the welfare of their country, indeed, the whole world, above that of their party?

John O'Neill

Minden