 Letters to the editor for Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 | NevadaAppeal.com

Back to: Opinion

Letters to the editor for Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017

Thanks for imaginative letter

I truly enjoyed Wendall Newman’s letter to the editor the weekend of Jan. 7 about the two pigeons flying in from Trump Towers in New York.

It was creatively written and a nice change from the status quo. Thank you.

Am eagerly awaiting your next creation!

Ann Burke

Carson City