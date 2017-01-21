Letters to the editor for Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 | NevadaAppeal.com

Letters to the editor for Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017
January 21, 2017
Thanks for imaginative letter
I truly enjoyed Wendall Newman’s letter to the editor the weekend of Jan. 7 about the two pigeons flying in from Trump Towers in New York.
It was creatively written and a nice change from the status quo. Thank you.
Am eagerly awaiting your next creation!
Ann Burke
Carson City
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Opinion
Trending Sitewide
- Carson River expected to rise again
- Carson City Fire Chief Schreihans retiring
- Nevada state workers receive raise in proposed state budget by Gov. Brian Sandoval | 2017 Nevada Legislature
- Storms may disrupt Waste Management service temporarily
- Fallon trash service start-up offers local touches for many Churchill County residents