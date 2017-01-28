Letters to the editor for Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 | NevadaAppeal.com

Just as GOP did, Dems should voice dissent

This is in response to the letter about the congressmen who boycotted Trump’s inauguration saying they “are an embarrassment” and how she’s “ashamed of them,” urging them to “quit crying” and to “work together.”

I wonder if she’s been living under a rock for the past eight years. Republicans have been bad-mouthing President Obama nonstop for almost a decade. They committed treason by deliberately obstructing our nation’s progress by refusing to vote on bills that would have helped us, all while passing laws that hurt the working class, women, children, minorities, seniors, veterans, immigrants, voters and gays.

They have proudly declared “open season” on the rights of every demographic but their own. Rich white males and wealthy corporations are off limits.

It’s interesting to see the alt-right demanding we shut up and submit to Putin’s puppet when they paraded around with signs of Obama in blackface and hung nooses in their front yards. When they protested by spitting on black and gay lawmakers who voted for the healthcare reform bill, screaming obscenities at them. I’d love to see their faces when they realize the man they voted in just took away their food stamps, Medicare and Social Security.

The hypocrisy is appalling but commonplace. Our nation has become a global laughing stock over our rigged election and a presidency that has gone from classy to trashy. Sorry, Ms. Keast, we will not be silenced. There’s too much at stake. Deal with it. We are The Resistance.

Robin Christy

Carson City