Letters to the editor for Sunday, April 2, 2017 | NevadaAppeal.com

READER PROPOSES HEALTH CARE PLAN

Editor: It really disgusted me to see what happened with the Republican health care plan. To think that 12 of the Republican party members said they would vote against it.

So, all of you Republican voters in the states these people represent, keep a scorecard on these people and when they come up for re-election in approximately 21 months, try and replace them with younger Republicans. They appear to me they have been sucking on tax payer dollars too long.

I, however, do believe that a socialized health care plan is the only way to ensure everybody in the country gets good health care. Everybody pays a percentage of their monthly income even if you are on welfare. You must be an American citizen, though, to be enrolled in the system. If you are wealthy and want to have your own private doctor, have at it, but you still have to pay a certain percentage of your income into the system.

Any new health care plan proposed will have growing pains, but I do believe our bright politicians (Republican and Democrats) can put their heads together to fund it in the early stages. I have been in a few countries in the world where this system is working and healthy regardless what the news media and special interest people are touting.

If we the American people (voters) start pressuring our elected politicIans, they could have the system up and running within six months. Who knows, the percentage you may might be less than a doctor visit co-pay and darn sure less than what your health insurance is costing you.

Bob Snider

Fallon

Too many progressive politicians

Editor: I read in the Appeal that a bill was introduced to support, the popular vote, they need to read the Constitution of the United States. If that were the case this last time around Clinton would be in the White House and we would have a socialist communist government being developed. We currently have that on the Democratic side of the U.S. Senate and House or Representatives.

The problem is that large cities with large populations would be running the country. We already have that here in Nevada. Las Vegas runs the state and currently we are loaded with liberal progressive Democrats in the Legislature.

After seeing some of the bills that have been introduced they are turning Nevada into another California as a sanctuary state and outlawing plastic bags. Rename an airport after a senator who has provided nothing to the nation and taken everything from Nevada. The state Senate is overrun with people who want to harbor criminals and who have not read the Constitution of the United States of America. We have 17 counties in Nevada. All we need is one Senator and one Assembly person from each. I know it's based on population but you have two counties that have the people, Washoe and Clark.

Wake up, Nevada. The liberal progressives are running your life.

Bill Pyatt

Dayton

A plea to Congress

Editor: Please join me in asking our senators and representatives of both parties to take advantage of the failure of the poorly crafted Ryan/Trump healthcare bill and join forces to work to improve our healthcare systems.

The first step is for both sides to drop the polarizing label "Obamacare" and refer to the current law, the Affordable Care Act, or ACA. If the politicians can drop this polarizing label, then eventually the responsible media will, too.

"Repeal" of the ACA would set back the clock over eight years and restart an intense fight by political extremists to define their own version of "replacement" that would get nowhere. That's what happened with the Ryan/Trump bill; there is no need to repeat that disaster.

Instead, moderates on both sides of the aisle in Congress have the opportunity to acknowledge the real problems with the existing ACA and start an objective and open bipartisan effort to improve it. This will not be easy, but then, hard work never is easy, no matter how needed it may be.

I've asked our Nevada senators and representatives to put aside political labels and extreme positions and together work to actually improve our healthcare systems. If they do so, they will be supported by the majority of voters and all facets of the healthcare industry.

Jon Nowlin

Carson City

Sanctuary bill spells disaster for Nevada

On Feb. 28, I sent this letter to the senators supporting SB 223, as of this date I have received only one response and that was from the bill's primary sponsor Yvanna Cancela, D-Las Vegas.

I am sending it on hoping perhaps someone will pay attention to what this bill is. This is a nation of laws, and illegal immigration is breaking the law.

Prohibiting local law enforcement to notify proper immigration law enforcement is forcing our law enforcement personnel to violate our federal immigration laws.

I am not against legal immigration into our country, but I am strongly opposed to "sanctuary cities/states," and illegal immigration.

SB 223, in essence, promotes these "sanctuary cities/states." In my opinion if this becomes law, it will be challenged and eventually ruled unconstitutional by a higher court.

It seems to me that (no pun intended) federal law "trumps" state law.

Dennis and Nyna Miley

Carson City

Silver Dollar goes to Trash Mob volunteers

I read the Silver Dollars and Wooden Nickels faithfully but have been disappointed for a long time.

I regularly see congratulations for athletic teams wins but have never seen any mention of the wonderful work that Muscle Powered's Trash Mobs do.

Once a month Randy Gaa organizes a trash pickup event. In one hour on a Saturday morning volunteers pick up trash along a local trail or walking/biking path.

Last year something like one ton of trash was picked up. At the first Trash Mob of this year 24 volunteers picked up about 100 pounds of trash.

Muscle Powered, Randy Gaa, the Parks & Recreation Department, who supports the events by picking up the bags of trash to take to the dump, and all of the wonderful volunteers who give up one hour a month deserve a shout out.

Donna N. Inversin

Carson City