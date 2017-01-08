Letters to the editor for Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017 | NevadaAppeal.com

Finally, relief from Obama’s policies

The biggest story of 2016 seems to be the stunning rejection of Hillary Clinton for President, leaving the mainstream media, the pollsters and the defeated Democratic Party flailing away to find blame. It has become an almost laughable “excuse de jour” exercise to pin blame on anything and everything (the Ruskies are coming) except the true cause of their massive defeat.

Have we heard anyone on the left admit that Obama’s policies have, over the course of eight years, nearly devastated his party? The media’s slobbering love affair with Obama, and influence of the far leftist wing, has poisoned the party. The Democrat seats lost in state legislatures, Congress and governor’s mansions is the greatest under any president in recent memory. The leftist Obama agenda subjected America to a death by a thousand cuts but the people finally had enough as evidenced by GOP control of 69 of 99 state legislatures, more than 4,100 state lawmakers, two-thirds of the governorships, plus control of both houses of Congress and the Oval Office. The far left wing of Pelosi, Sanders, Dean and Ellison seem to be the face of the party these days in spite of an old fashioned “butt whooping” that left them with no bench strength going forward, all orchestrated by Obama, the community organizer.

Winston Churchill once said: “You can always count on the Americans to do the right thing after they have tried everything else.” A perfect description of the Obama era. God bless America.

Bill Johnston

Carson City

Recreational marijuana spells disaster for Nevada

Marijuana, according to the Webster Dictionary,” is an intoxicating drug obtained from the hemp plant.”

I still cannot believe the “recreational” marijuana thing! How could more than 50 percent of the Nevada voters think we need that stuff for “recreational” purposes? Are there really that many people in Nevada who need to be “happied up” using artificial means or is that just a fluke? Did voting for the weed go off its track somewhere along the way? Or are there really so many secret users in the book of “who’s who” in Nevada that the vote carried?

Maybe the people who moved here from California swayed the vote. Some of those folks come here to get away from California and its craziness, then they want Nevada to change to the California ways of doing things. What’s up with that?

Another thing that is puzzling is that preparations were already being made for recreational marijuana even before the vote happened. Did the instigators know something that we non-users did not know? Now, when the more potent marijuana is available, the risks of auto accidents, visits to the emergency rooms, child deaths from marijuana “candy,” and many other untold tragedies, directly linked to the drug, will be commonplace.

One would think that Nevada people would learn of the negative happenings in Colorado with recreational marijuana and shun it but apparently not so. Remember, more than 50 percent of the people in Nevada seemingly voted for it.

Nancy Laird

Carson City

Ominous tidings from Trump Tower

While watching the morning news lately, I noticed two pigeons arrive at a bird feeder in my backyard. Each one of them, exhausted, dropped a note on the ground.

Curious, I went out to investigate what turned out to be “breaking news” from Trump Tower in New York City and was signed “Donald J. Trump, sent by courier.”

One message read: “Warning, don’t get sick or injured because Obamacare will end at 6 p.m. Jan. 20.”

The other pigeon dropped a message stating: “Relax, I know more than 17 intelligence agencies and I know Russia did not hack my country,­ the one I will make great again, believe me.”

There was also a footnote: “I will make the USA the most secure, safe and poverty ridden nation in the world, believe me.”

Both courier pigeons asked me for asylum.

Wendell Newman

Carson City

Political wonders never cease

Flabbergasted, that’s the word.

I find it almost unfathomable that there are that many utterly stupid people out there thinking they should run my country when they send what they consider private communications via the “WWW,” then act surprised to discover the first “W” is “world?”

Barry Vaughn

Wellington

Real reason Democrats lost presidential election

Since the November elections there has been an overabundance of claims in regards to the hacking of the election process. One thing that has been notably absent in these stories/reports is any actual evidence that the election results were affected at all.

Lots of speculation but no evidence. President Obama took the step of expelling some Russian diplomats because emails of the Clinton campaign and the DNC were hacked due to careless behavior of campaign adviser, John Podesta. The actual tenor and tone of those emails was largely ignored by the mainstream media, since they reflected poorly on the Clinton campaign.

Something President Obama never did though, was to expel any Chinese diplomats when it was revealed that the Chinese government hacked into government entities, Office of Personnel Management (OPM), to name one and stole the personal information of millions of American citizens. No Democrat hand wringing, no calls for expulsion or sanctions, just the sound of crickets.

Now we are hearing about “fake” news and how it and Facebook are to blame, as though American citizens are too dumb to research information and just blindly accept everything on Facebook or other social media sites as the gospel truth.

Maybe Democrats should just accept the realization that they nominated a dishonest and untrustworthy candidate and that is why they lost the election.

David Knighton

Carson City