Letters to the editor for Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017

Cast vote to resist Kremlin influence on U.S.

Whenever I see one of those red caps saying America isn't great anymore, I feel like correcting the wearer's obvious error. America remains the greatest country in the world, notwithstanding Vladimir Putin's successful assault on our electoral system last November.

But freedom isn't free, and resistance to the Kremlin is the duty of all real Americans. We will have a chance to do our patriotic duty on Nov. 6, 2018.

Say no to the Kremlin's apologists and collaborators and yes to the great democratic institutions so many Americans have fought and died to defend.

Rich Dunn

Carson City

Oppose foreign drug law

The Nevada Sheriffs' and Chiefs' Association formed in 1953, is a professional association dedicated to the cooperation and understanding of all law enforcement agencies in the State of Nevada in order to provide law enforcement services of the highest and professional standards to the citizens of the State of Nevada. It has come to our attention that the Senate is considering S.469, a bill which would amend the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act to allow for the importation of foreign drugs into the United States without going through the FDA approval process.

We along with other law enforcement associations strongly oppose this legislation. It is our belief this bill will dramatically increase the flow of illicit prescription drugs into the United States.

Passage of this bill would open the door to increased amounts of counterfeit prescription drugs many of which could contain fentanyl resulting in an increase in overdoses and death. We further believe this would add to the continuing opioid epidemic facing our nation.

We strongly urge you to oppose this proposed legislation.

Troy Tanner

Mesquite Chief of Police Nevada Sheriffs' and Chiefs' Association president