Letters to the editor for Thursday, April 6, 2017 | NevadaAppeal.com

Do not judge lest ye be judged

Several years ago, Sen. Strom Thurmond was publicly attacked for his references to blacks while he was a young man in the 1950s. Thurmond was alive at the time of the attacks and apologized.

Several weeks ago the same "mud" was thrown at Sen. Jeff Sessions. He was able to defend himself.

Today we are "treated" to the whims of newly-elected Democrats in Nevada who feel qualified to pass judgment on anybody and everybody. And they are supported by the largest rash-judges of them all — Harry Reid.

One doesn't have to be religious to recall the statement of an historically famous man: "Let he who is without sin cast the first stone."

Seventy-five years ago Franklin Roosevelt literally jailed almost a quarter million American citizens of Japanese descent. It took the Congress 46 years to address the financial losses experienced by these people. About half of these victims had died. The survivors were given $20,000 each. That was tantamount to pennies on the dollar. And no one suggested that Roosevelt's image be removed from the dime!

Do not judge lest ye be judged.

Joseph B. Allegretti

Carson City