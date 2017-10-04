Letters to the editor for Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017

NFL protest an overstated issue

Seems to be too much media attention given to the NFL players who "took a knee."

Monday morning quarterback says … if the announcer would have said "thank you for praying with us today," this mess would have ended abruptly. Liberal heads would have exploded, and the fake news media would have tucked tail and run, rather than print pictures or write about praying people, and Donald Trump would have tweeted about something else. OMG literally.

Mark Claypool

Stagecoach