Letters to the editor for Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017

Farmer's opinion of Kap none of his business

Farmer's comments on "Kap" seem way out of line. Why must readers put up with two columns of Farmer mixing his politics with his opinion of a talented young player?

He compares Kap protesting to being someone who doesn't care for fellow humans. A Hurricane Harvey comparison is a cheap shot, Farmer.

Then later Farmer decides to get a gouge in by mentioning President Obama with a snide remark. Further into the article he throws a former gay player under the bus just to make sure that we know his politics and let us know only white conservatives should have an opinion in his world.

What say Farmer? I doubt Farmer has any idea what it feels like to be discriminated against. Understand Farmer spent many years as a diplomat for the government. I would suggest he stick with writing his conservative politics and supporting his party that seems hellbent on turning our democracy into a theocracy.

What say Farmer? Done deal?

Randy AmRhein

Carson City