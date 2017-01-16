 Letters to the editor for Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017 | NevadaAppeal.com

Safety from nuclear catastrophe in jeopardy

For more than half a century the world has lived in fear of a nuclear conflagration, yet comforted to some extent by the belief that anyone would have to be a fool or insane to launch that first missile; by the afternoon of Jan. 20, 2017, I’m afraid that security blanket will have shrunk to the size of a postage stamp.

John O’Neill

Minden