Letters to the editor for Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017 | NevadaAppeal.com

Letters to the editor for Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017
January 16, 2017
Safety from nuclear catastrophe in jeopardy
For more than half a century the world has lived in fear of a nuclear conflagration, yet comforted to some extent by the belief that anyone would have to be a fool or insane to launch that first missile; by the afternoon of Jan. 20, 2017, I’m afraid that security blanket will have shrunk to the size of a postage stamp.
John O’Neill
Minden
