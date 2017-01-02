Letters to the editor for Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 | NevadaAppeal.com

Economy in dire need of reform

It seems our real estate developer county commissioner disapproves of any changes proposed to the current economic system. Doesn’t think they’ll work for him, and by way, us. He’s probably done very well the way things are, but here’s the bottom line.

One percent of the people have ninety-four percent of the wealth. The eight-five wealthiest of these have more together than the poorest three-and-one-half billion people. In this the most dynamic economy in the world, only forty-one percent of the people participate. There are loan sharks on every corner, because those working don’t have two nickels to rub together. The food banks can’t keep up with demand, and the government is going broke, doling out stipend, trying to keep the problem hidden.

If these are not indicators that change is needed, then what is? The system is manipulated by the few, for the few, at the expense of the many. Greed is a cancer. These people have it, and it’s killing us all.

It’s been going for decades, and anyone who says different has eyes only for his own bank account.

Kelly Jones

Carson City