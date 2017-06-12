Letters to the editor for Tuesday, June 13, 2017 | NevadaAppeal.com

Maintenance badly needed on west side streets

Our city seems to be spending a lot of time and money in doing curb cuts downtown. I wish they would look at the extremely deteriorated curbs and gutters on Division Street and Proctor Street by the Episcopal Church and the 300 block of Minnesota where there is barely any curb left and the gutters are mostly rocks left since the cement has worn away.

I find this deplorable since this is the historic blue line district and here we are having Epic Rides right down these streets.

While our city crews are doing the curb cuts, they could easily repair the curbs and gutters that have deteriorated very badly and need to be fixed as someone could easily fall and get hurt by their deteriorated state.

I am sure that there are other areas that need repair also in our downtown historic area and our city leaders need to fix them to both bring back to code and make it safer to get in and out of your car without falling over the broken-down curbs and gutters.

Gene Munnings

Carson City