Letters to the editor for Tuesday, June 20, 2017 | NevadaAppeal.com

Remember who pays the bills

Those that wish to utilize our most successful tax generating political "sacred cow," the free school system available in this country, should also be willing to accept some degree of disciplinary control over their submissions to it.

To expect that system to simply accept the various examples of individual home grown attitudes "as designed" without some defense mechanism in place is not fair to the other submissions, the operational staff involved or the people obligated to pay for it all.

Taxpayers are obligated to furnish the system, not the individual psychological and development training of whatever shows up; it's bad enough that society will have to tolerate them at some time in the future.

My apologies to Professor Rosenberg.

Pete Bachstadt

Carson City