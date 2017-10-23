Letters to the editor for Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017

A Town for Walkers

One can walk in Carson City

There's seldom a need to hurry.

Relax and stroll down Mountain street,

Or amble south on Curry,

Or walk a bit down Carson Street

As much as your feet can bear.

There's always lots of room because

There's plenty of sidewalk there.

Among our many residents

Are local families of deer.

Our motto really ought to be,

"The bucks stop here!"

The number of our charming streets

Exceeds the usual quota.

There's Ann, and John and Telegraph

And west side's Minnesota.

There's beauty here, go look for it.

You won't have far to go.

If you live in Carson City,

It's something you already know.

Oscar Ford

Carson City