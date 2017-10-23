Letters to the editor for Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017
October 23, 2017
A Town for Walkers
One can walk in Carson City
There's seldom a need to hurry.
Relax and stroll down Mountain street,
Or amble south on Curry,
Or walk a bit down Carson Street
As much as your feet can bear.
There's always lots of room because
There's plenty of sidewalk there.
Among our many residents
Are local families of deer.
Our motto really ought to be,
"The bucks stop here!"
The number of our charming streets
Exceeds the usual quota.
There's Ann, and John and Telegraph
And west side's Minnesota.
There's beauty here, go look for it.
You won't have far to go.
If you live in Carson City,
It's something you already know.
Oscar Ford
Carson City
