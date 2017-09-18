Letters to the editor for Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017

Saying Pledge of Allegiance isn't inconvenient

For Mr. Bud Irving, how sad that you have to take a minute out of your day to rise and say the Pledge of Allegiance. Why don't you and the rest of your "friends" stop going to the Senior Center lunch? There are lots of restaurants in Carson City that would oblige you.

Also, be sure to invite Colin Kaepernick to go with you. If I was you, I wouldn't admit to being a veteran. I am a widow of a World War II veteran who was in the South Pacific all during the war, coming home with PTSD.

All I can say is, thanks for your service time, but please don't disgrace our flag and country. There are lots of other places to live if you don't like it here.

Agnes Williams

Carson City